Potential spoiler on CM Punk’s WrestleMania 40 opponent - Reports

CM Punk is back home in WWE, and fans are beyond excited to see who his first feud will be as the Road to WrestleMania approaches.

The Straight Edge Superstar sent the Chicago crowd home happy by making a blockbuster return shortly after the Men's WarGames match at Survivor Series Premium Live Event. While his hometown welcomed him back with open arms, Seth Rollins was visibly unhappy to see him. The Visionary was caught flipping off The Second City Saint and had to be held back by others after the camera stopped rolling.

On RAW after Survivor Series, Rollins said he didn't want to "spend one more ounce of energy on that hypocrite." The company has already planted the seeds for this money-spinner feud, and it's only a matter of time before the two men come face-to-face in the ring.

Expand Tweet

According to Adam Thompson of Bookies.com, Seth Rollins is currently (+200) favorite to face CM Punk at The Show of Shows next year. Drew McIntyre, who stormed out of the arena moments before the former AEW Champion arrived, is listed as the second favorite on the list with odds of (+400).

Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ryback, Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Randy Orton are also listed as potential opponents, you can check out the list here.

As of this writing, CM Punk is listed as a "free agent" on the internal roster, which means he can show up on SmackDown to ignite a buzzworthy rivalry with Roman Reigns.

Do you want to see Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage