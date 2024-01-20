Did WWE tease Seth Rollins' WrestleMania 40 status amid injury? Looking at the subtle clue

Seth Rollins’ WrestleMania 40 plans have presumably taken a hit following his recent injury. The Visionary suffered a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus during his match against Jinder Mahal on WWE RAW this past Monday. The World Heavyweight Champion completed the match despite the injury.

WWE seems to have teased Seth’s status for The Show of Shows during SmackDown tonight. The Stamford-based company aired a promo for the final episode of RAW before the 2024 Royal Rumble, and Rollins was one of the superstars featured in the commercial.

It is worth mentioning that Seth Rollins will kick off the upcoming edition of RAW to provide an update on his injury. There is no word on how long the Monday Night Messiah will be out of in-ring action amid his injury.

Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk seems to be the plan for WrestleMania 40. The Straight Edge Superstar will be present on the upcoming edition of the red brand, where he is set to have a face-to-face segment with fellow 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match entrant Cody Rhodes.

Seth Rollins to vacate his title on WWE RAW? Looking at the possibility

WWE has officially confirmed that World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will kick off the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. It is possible that Rollins could vacate his title due to his injury, forcing General Manager Adam Pearce to determine a new World Heavyweight Champion.

Hypothetically, the new champion would be crowned inside the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event. The person would defend their title against the winner of the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Match at WrestleMania 40. Fans will have to wait till the next episode of RAW to find out what Seth Rollins has to say.

Here are the matches announced for WWE RAW next week:

Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla

Chad Gable vs. Ivar

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

