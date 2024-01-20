MCL tear recovery time: Will Seth Rollins miss WrestleMania 40?

Seth Rollins’ possible injury has supposedly put a question mark on his potential WrestleMania 40 match against CM Punk which has been heavily rumored. The Visionary reportedly suffered an MCL and meniscus tear during his world title defense against Jinder Mahal. Could the champion miss the biggest show of the year due to his injury?

The World Heavyweight Champion will kick off WWE RAW next Monday to address his injury. It is unknown for how long that Monday Night Messiah will be out of action. That being said, these injuries usually take six weeks to heal on average.

Seth Rollins is expected to miss the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event due to his injury. He may not even work Elimination Chamber in February. The champion possibly could be back on the road to WrestleMania 40, so there’s still hope for his rumored blockbuster match against CM Punk.

Speaking of Punk, The Straight Edge Superstar is advertised for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. Punk is set for a face-to-face segment with fellow Royal Rumble 2024 entrant Cody Rhodes. Fans can check out the rest of the match card below:

Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla

Chad Gable vs. Ivar

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

How did Seth Rollins suffer MCL tear on WWE RAW?

Seth Rollins defended his World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WWE RAW this past Monday. The Visionary apparently tore his MCL while performing a springboard moonsault on Jinder Mahal.

Despite the injury, Rollins went on to complete the match - retaining his title in the process. He thanked the crowd after the show went off the air. The champion was seen limping as he made his way to the backstage area.

It remains to be seen what Rollins will have to say to the WWE Universe on RAW next Monday. Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

