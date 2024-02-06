Adam Pearce to ban 39-year-old WWE Superstar from RAW following recent altercation? Exploring the potential

There is a lot of news coming out of this week's episode of WWE RAW, with Elimination Chamber seemingly heating up.

The first match to be made official for the Elimination Chamber event will see Rhea Ripley put her Women's World Championship on the line against Nia Jax. The Eradicator called out Jax this week on RAW, and despite being stopped by Adam Pearce, the two women still engaged in a brawl.

It was part of this brawl that Rhea Ripley pushed Nia Jax into Adam Pearce and knocked him off the apron.

While it could be argued that it was Ripley's fault, it was Jax who headed out to the ring when she was told not to, and it was her that Pearce saw knocking him to the ground. Given that the match for Elimination Chamber has already been made official, it's hard to imagine that he will cancel that as punishment.

Instead, he could ban Jax from appearing on RAW over the next few weeks, since she already has her match, so she has no business being there to attack Ripley.

Will Nia Jax will accept her potential ban from WWE RAW?

There is a lot of power play currently going on in WWE, with Nick Aldis showing that he has a lot of power over the stars on SmackDown, Adam Pearce has tried to step up his game, putting him in tough positions.

He was forced to fine Drew McIntyre for assaulting Seth Rollins last night on RAW, and he could be forced to further punish Jax if she refuses to stay away from the show when told.

There is a much bigger story going on in the background here, and it could see Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis finally come to blows as the two men continue to fight against one another to prove who is the better General Manager.

