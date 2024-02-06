Adam Pearce fines former WWE Champion for illegal assault on RAW

This week on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins kicked off the show looking for some answers from Cody Rhodes, but it was Drew McIntyre who interrupted the segment before Rhodes could reveal any details.

McIntyre was there to make a case for a match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, but when it was made clear that The Visionary wanted to face The American Nightmare, he assaulted the injured World Heavyweight Champion by headbutting him.

Drew continued the assault before Cody Rhodes made the save, and McIntyre was then able to slide out of the ring.

Expand Tweet

Later in the night, Adam Pearce confronted Drew McIntyre and noted that he had now assaulted two injured stars in recent weeks, and after his assault on Rollins, he would be fined.

He went on to note that if he saw him wearing the shirt, which was him gloating about ending CM Punk's WrestleMania main event hopes, then he would be fined again.

Pearce was clear about how he was trying to maintain some order on RAW since he is under a lot of pressure at the moment, with Nick Aldis breathing down his neck.

Do you think Drew McIntyre deserved to be fined on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE