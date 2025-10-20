Adam Pearce to ban former AEW star on WWE RAW this week due to one massive reason? Possibility explored

Dominik Mysterio will defend his Intercontinental Championship for a second consecutive week on WWE RAW when he goes up against Rusev in Sacramento, California. The Judgment Day member retained his title last week against Penta, after interference from Rusev allowed him to gain the advantage.After striking Penta with a hammer, Dom slid the weapon into his boot for an 'assisted 619', helping him put away his challenger. It is safe to say that the former AEW star is not done with the AAA Mega Champion just yet. Add to that the interference from Rusev last week, and Penta has every reason to storm into the IC Title match tonight to cause chaos.However, anticipating the situation, WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce might ban the Man With Zero Fear from ringside. This would prevent the title match from becoming a three-way brawl between the rivals, and potentially allow The Bulgarian Brute a fair shot at winning the IC Title.At this time, though, it is just speculation, and we'll have to wait and see whether Pearce takes such a drastic step tonight on WWE RAW.Dominik Mysterio on potentially being John Cena's final opponent in WWEIn a recent interview with Tony Free, Dominik Mysterio was asked about being John Cena's final opponent. The 17-time world champion is set to compete in the ring one last time on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event. While his final opponent hasn't been revealed yet, Dirty Dom claimed he was ready to battle the legend.&quot;I mean, at the end of the day, I'm here. If John Cena wants some, he can come get some. He's got four dates left, you said. I mean, if that old geezer wants me to put a final nail in his coffin, I'll be more than happy to. You know, that's what I'm here for. I'm here to be and stay your dirty double champ,&quot; Mysterio said.It remains to be seen whether Cena and Mysterio will indeed face off at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, DC.