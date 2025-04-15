Adam Pearce to ban Judgment Day member from WrestleMania 41 for his actions on WWE RAW? Exploring why it’s possible

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce had to take care of another situation of rogue superstars on his brand. Dealing with this problem caused by The Judgment Day, Pearce could ban Carlito from showing up at WrestleMania 41.

This week’s episode of RAW showed Bron Breakker appearing for a backstage interview. Before the two-time Intercontinental Champion could say much, The Judgment Day attacked him, leaving him battered in their wake. Following this, Finn Balor entered the arena for his singles match against Penta El Zero Miedo.

Both wrestlers showed great in-ring skills and kept answering each other’s blows. However, when the momentum shifted in Penta’s favor, Carlito and Dominik Mysterio popped up at ringside. This gave The Prince a small window where the former AEW star didn’t have eyes on him.

Before the former WWE Universal Champion could capitalize on it, Bron Breakker showed up, spearing everyone. However, Penta managed to save himself before going airborne and taking everyone down except Balor.

While The Prince and Dom will be competing for the Intercontinental Title in a Fatal Four Way against Penta and Breakker, the same isn’t the case with Carlito. Moreover, this is the second time The Judgment Day member has interfered in Penta’s matches.

Thus, punishing the former United States Champion and keeping the heel faction from getting an undue advantage, Adam Pearce could ban him from WWE WrestleMania 41. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

The WWE Intercontinental Championship could end up splitting The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is working hard to bring back its glory days when it commanded almost all the gold on the RAW brand. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have already secured the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship, and now, Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor have a chance to win the Intercontinental Championship.

In a backstage segment last week, The Miracle Kid highlighted how having two members of The Judgment Day in the IC Title match was a good thing. While The Prince agreed with Morgan, his body language and demeanor showed that he wasn’t happy to share the spotlight with Dom. He even fired several shots at Mysterio, saying that people think he is a low-tier wrestler.

Visible cracks have been observed in the heel faction for several months, with the inaugural WWE Universal Champion wanting to take over as the group’s leader. However, his continuous losses aren’t helping his case but only adding to his anger and frustration. While Dominik Mysterio is trying to be the glue holding everyone together, the heel crew could collapse at 'Mania.

If Finn Balor loses the match, he will blame the former two-time NXT North American Champion for his failure once again. Moreover, if Dom wins the title, The Prince could simply walk out of the faction, fuming with jealousy.

Lastly, if Balor wins the title, he will become more authoritative, ushering the other members to eventually cast him out. It would be interesting to see who exits Las Vegas as the WWE Intercontinental Champion.

