Adam Pearce to ban Judgment Day member from WrestleMania 41 at the request of 2 WWE stars? Exploring the possibility

Reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker will have to defend his title against three top contenders from RAW: Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio, in a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas this weekend. Fans are thrilled about the title bout as it could have multiple outcomes, especially with two major names from the Judgment Day faction competing.

The heel stable is known for creating havoc and snatching wins by creating distraction and interference. Penta and Bron Breakker are well aware of this fact. The fact that The Judgment Day stars will be backed by their faction will cause the other two stars to worry if they indeed stand a fair chance at The Show of Shows.

Hence, to avoid chaos during the match, Breakker and Cero Miedo could request that RAW General Manager Adam Pearce ban the other members of the heel group, including Carlito, from their title match so that “Dirty” Dom and Balor can’t get an unfair advantage during the bout.

That said, the angle mentioned above is speculative at this point, and nothing is confirmed.

A former WWE Superstar predicts ex-champion might win the IC Title at WrestleMania 41

While speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, former WWE tag team star Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English), predicted the outcome of the Intercontinental Championship Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

Rehwoldt picked Dominik Mysterio as the winner of the IC Title bout at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He also predicted that Judgment Day would actually start crumbling after “Dirty” Dom manages to capture the IC Title and picks a win over The Demon King.

"I think at WrestleMania 41, it might be him [Dominik Mysterio]. I think we're going to have Dominik Mysterio as the Intercontinental Champion, and I think The Judgment Day will start to continue to crumble for real," English said.

With WrestleMania 41 inching closer, it will be interesting to see how the Fatal Four-Way Intercontinental Championship match plays out this weekend and what future implications it may have on the participating superstars.

