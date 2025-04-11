The Judgment Day will start to crumble at WrestleMania 41, says ex-WWE star, if Dominik Mysterio wins

The Judgment Day's time as a faction is running out on WWE RAW, as cracks have formed within the group. Matthew Rehwoldt recently stated that the stable will start to crumble at WrestleMania 41 if Dominik Mysterio becomes the new Intercontinental Champion.

Ad

The Judgment Day has been trying to regain momentum on Monday Night RAW by bringing the Intercontinental Championship to the group. While Finn Balor wants to be the one to hold the title, Liv Morgan thinks it's Dominik Mysterio's time to shine on WWE's main roster as a singles champion.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, picked Dominik Mysterio to win at WrestleMania 41 in the Fatal 4-Way match for the Intercontinental Championship against Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker. However, he expressed concern that The Judgment Day will truly begin to crumble if Dirty Dom wins over Finn Balor.

Ad

Trending

"I think at WrestleMania 41 it might be him [Dominik Mysterio]. I think we're going to have Dominik Mysterio as the Intercontinental Champion, and I think The Judgment Day will start to continue to crumble for real," English said. (From 29:53 to 30:04)

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Ad

Finn Balor hints that Dominik Mysterio's girlfriend isn't in The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

In August 2024, Liv Morgan became Dominik Mysterio's on-screen girlfriend at WWE SummerSlam. The two became the most talked-about couple in the industry, and Dirty Dom helped Morgan remain the Women's World Champion for months on the red brand.

Earlier this year, Liv began to support Dom's aspirations of holding singles gold in the promotion. However, it hasn't sat well with Finn Balor, who thinks Dirty Dom has a long way to go. In an appearance on RAW Recap, The Prize hinted at something shocking.

Ad

The former Universal Champion stated that Liv Morgan might not be a member of The Judgment Day, as their deal was to better the faction after she showed up. Moreover, Morgan never got a formal induction into the group, similar to other members.

Ad

Morgan and Balor have conflicting opinions, and it'll be interesting to see what's next for The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit the Rebooked Wrestling podcast and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More