Finn Balor hints Liv Morgan isn't entirely in The Judgment Day following WWE RAW

Finn Balor might've dropped the biggest shocker of the week following WWE RAW. The former Universal Champion has seemingly hinted that Liv Morgan isn't entirely in The Judgment Day and also explained the reason behind it.

Last year, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were betrayed by Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor, respectively, at SummerSlam. Morgan and Carlito subsequently replaced The Terror Twins in the group on WWE RAW following the event. Later, Raquel Rodriguez returned at Bad Blood 2024 and aligned with Liv in her fight against Mami.

However, Finn Balor recently hinted at something pretty out of the blue while talking about Liv Morgan. In an appearance on RAW Recap, the hosts asked Balor about Morgan's status in The Judgment Day. The Prince shockingly hinted that she might not be in the group entirely, adding that The Güerita was only around because the two had an understanding and wanted the faction to succeed.

"You know, Liv's been in a bit of a tricky situation since she, kind of, showed up. But we've an understanding, albeit a very delicate and fragile understanding. But I feel, like, we have an understanding of doing what's best for The Judgment Day, and that's, maybe, sometimes where we clash, is that I have my opinions, which I feel I'm entitled to, 20-plus years in the game," he said.

The RAW Superstar continued:

"Liv has her own experience and opinions, and her experience isn't even close to mine. So sometimes you've got to put those people in their place!" [From 21:00 to 21:44]

Liv Morgan tried to stir the pot between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

Last month, Dominik Mysterio went out of his way and got Finn Balor an Intercontinental Title match against reigning champion Bron Breakker. However, The Prince failed to dethrone The Unpredictable Badass.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, The Latino Cheat and The Prince defeated Breakker and Penta in a tag team match. After the match, things seemingly took a turn after they regrouped with The Judgment Day.

Finn was ecstatic following the win, and the 43-year-old told his stablemates that he'd go to Adam Pearce in the hopes of getting another shot at Bron's title. However, after Balor left, Liv Morgan was furious that the former Universal Champion took all the credit for the win and asserted that he didn't deserve another title opportunity.

When Dominik disagreed, the 30-year-old asked him to see things clearly. Liv also stated she would talk to Pearce after Balor was done.

It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the heel faction on WWE RAW.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit RAW Recap and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

