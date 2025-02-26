Adam Pearce to ban son of WWE Hall of Famer from Elimination Chamber following his actions? Exploring potential punishment

Under the leadership of Adam Pearce, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez emerged as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on the show. The Judgment Day members owe much of their victory to Dominik Mysterio, who distracted Bianca Belair and Naomi, allowing the villainous faction to take control of the title match.

Ad

However, due to Dirty Dominik’s interference, Adam Pearce might decide to punish him as a consequence and potentially ban him from Elimination Chamber 2025. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 is the company's next premium live event, and Liv Morgan has already qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match.

To prevent any potential interference from Rey Mysterio's son in the high-stakes match, Pearce could decide to ban him entirely from the PLE. This move would ensure that Dom Dom is unable to aid Liv intentionally or disrupt other competitors in the match.

Ad

Trending

With the final episode of RAW on Netflix before the Elimination Chamber PLE already in the books, Adam Pearce could make this announcement through his official social media platforms.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

If not, the RAW General Manager might announce the decision at the PLE itself, ordering Dominik Mysterio’s eviction from the building. Banning the former NXT North American Champion would also solidify Pearce's authority as GM, demonstrating his zero-tolerance policy toward such interference.

Regardless, the Elimination Chamber PLE promises to be an exciting spectacle. This is even more so intriguing, with Liv Morgan entering the Chamber match while also holding the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Ad

Adam Pearce could book Dominik Mysterio in a major rematch as punishment for his actions on WWE RAW

In addition to banning Dominik Mysterio from the Elimination Chamber PLE, Adam Pearce could book Dom Dom in a massive rematch against Bron Breakker as a form of punishment. The Intercontinental Champion recently destroyed Dominik on RAW on Netflix, dominating him through the bout.

Ad

Therefore, Pearce might intentionally schedule The Judgment Day member for a rematch against the former Dog of NXT as further retribution. This rematch would serve as a physical punishment for Dirty Dominik, as defeating Bron Breakker is no easy task. Additionally, it would allow WWE to plant more seeds for a potential Finn Bálor vs. Breakker showdown at WrestleMania 41.

The company has already teased a feud between Finn and Bron on this week’s show, and this rematch would allow Pearce to push the story further. Though this scenario is speculative, if the rematch happens, it could take place on RAW after Elimination Chamber 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback