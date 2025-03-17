Adam Pearce to ban The Judgment Day; John Cena punished because of major incident? 4 Things the WWE RAW GM can announce on tonight's episode

Tonight’s edition of WWE RAW is set to be a stacked night with a lot announced on the card. From John Cena and Cody Rhodes under the same roof for the first time since Cena’s shocking heel turn, Finn Balor vs. Bron Breakker's IC Championship bout, Belair and SKY’s contracting signing, and much more.

General Manager Adam Pearce is in charge and will have a packed day at the office. To maintain order on the flagship show, Pearce may make some announcements. Below is a list of four things GM Adam could do tonight on the red brand.

#4. Adam Pearce could ban The Judgment Day members

The reigning Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker is set to defend his title against Judgment Day veteran Finn Balor tonight on RAW. Fans could expect a back-and-forth affair between two spectacular talents.

However, The Judgment Day faction could play a vital role in altering the result of the championship bout, and General Manager Adam Pearce isn’t unaware of it. To avoid the potential chaos, Pearce could ban Dominik Mysterio and Carlito from ringside for the title bout to make it a fair title contest.

#3. Pearce could punish John Cena for a major reason

John Cena will be making his first-ever appearance in WWE since turning heel for the first time in his 20-year career. The Leader of the Cenation has to do a lot of explanation. Cody Rhodes would seek an answer and might come out to confront the sixteen-time champion and get his answer.

However, Rhodes might end up suffering a similar fate as the Elimination Chamber, and Cena could brutally attack the Undisputed WWE Champion again, establishing that he is back to earn his position at the top instead of talking. This potential angle could add more fuel to this ongoing rivalry.

Suppose the hypothetical scenario happens for real, Adam Pearce might punish John Cena and ban him from RAW for a week for jeopardizing Rhodes’s health.

#2. WWE GM could officially announce WrestleMania match

With the Showcase of Immortals a mere month away, the Stamford-based promotion is working tirelessly to assemble a perfect card for the biggest pro-wrestling spectacle of the year. Tonight on RAW, Adam Pearce could have another massive match on the card.

Logan Paul and AJ Styles got into an altercation on the March 10 edition of Monday Night RAW. This has planted seeds for the potential showdown between the two superstars at Showcase of Immortals. Adam Pearce could officially announce the match for WrestleMania 41.

#1. Rhea Ripley could be added in the Women’s World Title match

WWE announced via their official social media account that the Women’s Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair and newly crowned Women’s World Champion IYO SKY are set to officially sign a contract for their title match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

However, things could take a shocking turn, Rhea Ripley could come out and ask for her instant title rematch. Given her dedication, General Manager Adam Pearce could add the Nightmare to the WrestleMania title match and could make it a triple threat championship bout.

