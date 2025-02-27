Adam Pearce to bring back 2-time champion after 332 days on WWE RAW? Hint explored

There is no doubt that Adam Pearce has been doing a phenomenal job as the RAW General Manager. He has been signing new stars and making the red brand look like the major show it is as WWE's flagship. Well, it looks like Pearce may have hinted at his next big move. He could be planning to bring a two-time champion back to the sports entertainment giant.

Ad

Omos could make his return in the coming weeks after being absent from WWE since the April 5, 2024 episode of SmackDown. However, a recent post from the RAW General Manager has definitely sparked some speculation.

Adam Pearce shared a throwback picture with Omos with a heartfelt caption. He did not explicitly mention a return but it could very well be a major indication. There were previously reports that WWE had plans to bring The Nigerian Giant back at the Royal Rumble.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The creative team might pull the trigger on those plans now when Mania season is in full swing. One of the possibilities is that Adam Pearce could bring Omos back as his enforcer on WWE RAW. It would definitely be interesting to see if it happens. But his return is currently nothing but speculation.

Adam Pearce to put Omos in a huge match on WrestleMania weekend?

WrestleMania season is the most entertaining time of the year in WWE and no one can deny that. Fans get to witness some of the most exciting matches and dream encounters at the spectacle.

Ad

Even if Omos remained absent from TV the whole year, the Stamford-based promotion would want to showcase him on WrestleMania weekend. This year, Adam Pearce could bring him back and put him in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

It typically takes place on the go-home edition of SmackDown for The Show of Shows. Omos has already competed in this match quite a few times in his career but what makes his participation obvious is his presence. Well, everyone loves to see a 7-foot giant compete alongside the entire roster.

Ad

The Nigerian Giant's impressive physical attributes make him look like a legitimate threat and a strong contender to win the bout. It is currently just speculation but it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Omos in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback