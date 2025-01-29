Major update on Omos' return to WWE - Reports

There has been a major update regarding Omos' return to WWE. The veteran has not wrestled for the promotion in 299 days but has remained active during his hiatus from the company.

Omos has not been seen on WWE television since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 5, 2024, episode of SmackDown. The Nigerian Giant recently spent some time in Pro Wrestling NOAH and captured the GHC Tag Team Championship with Jack Morris.

According to a new report from PWInsider, Omos is being brought back to the company during Royal Rumble weekend. It remains unknown if the former champion will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match this weekend.

Fightful Select also confirmed PWInsider's report and noted that the 30-year-old was being brought to Indianapolis, Indiana, this weekend. WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium this Saturday night. Fightful's report also disclosed that the company was impressed with Omos' willingness to go to Japan while he was off television.

Bronson Reed won last year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal but is currently on the shelf with an injury suffered at Survivor Series 2024.

Former WWE star claims Vince McMahon called Omos up to the main roster too early

Wrestling veteran EC3 recently suggested that former WWE CEO Vince McMahon called Omos up to the main roster before he was ready.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show with Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former 24/7 Champion stated that Pro Wrestling NOAH would have been a good place for the 7'3" star to learn the craft. EC3 noted that Mr. McMahon had an obsession with bigger stars and wanted him on the main roster as soon as possible.

"Yeah, I think NOAH would be a good place to start," EC3 said. "I think the issue was, because when I was in NXT he was coming in, and obviously the physical stature, great guy too, nice, just beginning training, but Vince [McMahon], at the time, a lot of people had just this obsession with a big guy, getting them up there as soon as possible, where he has no time to feel out the industry, he has no time to feel out the sport. Plus, you're condensed to just the system, so you have no outside experiences." [2:24 – 2:54]

There are usually several surprise returns at WWE Royal Rumble. It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the PLE this weekend.

