Vince McMahon called giant star up to WWE RAW too early, EC3 says (Exclusive)

Several WWE stars' career trajectories were altered when Triple H replaced his father-in-law Vince McMahon as head of creative in 2022. Former WWE wrestler EC3 recently gave his thoughts on how Omos' booking changed after McMahon's departure.

In 2020, Omos made his main roster debut on RAW despite having only one year of experience wrestling at non-televised NXT shows. During McMahon's regime, The Nigerian Giant won the RAW Tag Team Championship with AJ Styles and looked set to be a future top star. However, he has struggled for television time since Triple H took over.

EC3 appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE head writer Vince Russo. The four-time 24/7 Champion praised WWE for allowing Omos to compete for the Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH recently. He also felt McMahon had called the 7'3" star up too early from NXT:

"Yeah, I think NOAH would be a good place to start," EC3 said. "I think the issue was, because when I was in NXT he was coming in, and obviously the physical stature, great guy too, nice, just beginning training, but Vince [McMahon], at the time, a lot of people had just this obsession with a big guy, getting them up there as soon as possible, where he has no time to feel out the industry, he has no time to feel out the sport. Plus, you're condensed to just the system, so you have no outside experiences." [2:24 – 2:54]

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo explain why he does not think Omos can revive his WWE career.

EC3 names Omos' best WWE match

As a singles competitor, Omos' most notable WWE feuds came against Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, and Brock Lesnar.

In EC3's opinion, the former RAW Tag Team Champion produced his best performance in his five-minute defeat against Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 in 2023:

"Him and Brock wrestled at WrestleMania. Pretty good. It was like Omos' best match. But when they don't immediately grab the attention they can lose favor quickly, and especially if they're around all the time, the novelty and the attraction gets lost if they're not brought in properly when they're ready, conditioned, and adjusted. Japan sees him, 'Oh my God,' taking pictures, 'Look at him!' Amazing because it's the first time you see it, but if you see it every week at TV and it's not doing anything, you become numb to it." [3:05 – 3:42]

On January 1, Omos teamed up with Jack Morris to defeat Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura at Pro Wrestling NOAH's New Year event. As a result of the win, Morris and Omos captured the GHC Tag Team Championship.

Please credit The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video giving an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcriptions, if you use quotes from this article.

