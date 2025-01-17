"It's too late" – Veteran thinks Omos' WWE career is over (Exclusive)

WWE recently allowed Omos to compete in five matches for the Japanese promotion Pro Wrestling NOAH. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, believes The Nigerian Giant's days in WWE are numbered regardless of whether or not he succeeds in Japan.

At seven-foot-three, Omos is one of the most imposing WWE Superstars of all time. The 30-year-old made his main roster debut in 2020 and went on to win the RAW Tag Team Championship with AJ Styles. He has also feuded with Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, and Brock Lesnar as a singles competitor.

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3. Discussing Omos' Pro Wrestling NOAH matches, he dismissed talk that MVP's former ally has a future in WWE:

"It's too late," Russo said. "They've brought him in and out too many times. He's got too much stank on him. It's too late, and I don't say that often, bro, because I always say you can save somebody. I always say that, but I think he's been in and out way too many times where now I think it would be very, very hard for anybody to take him seriously." [4:04 – 4:27]

Watch the video above to hear EC3 explain how he would book the one-time RAW Tag Team Champion.

Vince Russo on Omos' future away from WWE

On January 1, Omos teamed up with Jack Morris to win the GHC tag titles from Naomichi Marufuji and Takashi Sugiura. Many wrestlers, including Bloodline member Tonga Loa, reacted positively to the WWE star's victory.

If Omos earns plaudits for his work in Japan, Vince Russo believes he should continue wrestling for NOAH and forget about returning to WWE:

"Yeah, keep him there. Keep him there if he's over. Absolutely. Keep him there if he's over. Let him be over there. But if you're gonna bring him back here and start all over again, bro, he's had too many starts and stops. I don't think you're gonna get him over here." [4:35 – 4:50]

The new GHC Tag Team Champion has not wrestled for WWE since the April 5, 2024, episode of SmackDown. He competed in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, which was won by Bronson Reed.

