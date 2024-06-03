Adam Pearce to confirm massive Triple Threat for Clash at the Castle? Exploring potential WWE RAW announcement

WWE's next premium live event, Clash at the Castle, is less than two weeks away but only two matches have been announced so far. However, there is a possibility that a Triple Threat bout could be added to the match card very soon.

Given the chaos of the last few weeks, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could book a three-way match between Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and Ricochet for the big event in Scotland.

All three men have a lot of bad blood between them, so a Triple Threat match to resolve their issues might be the right move for Adam Pearce moving forward.

Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov need to get back at Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker has been wreaking havoc since being drafted to RAW. A few weeks ago, he speared Ricochet backstage through an equipment case, resulting in Adam Pearce suspending him.

However, this didn't stop Bron from showing up during last week's show, where he interfered in a singles match between Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov, taking both men out with spears.

Given the mounting tension, both Ricochet and Ilja Dragunov will be eager to get back at Bron. Therefore, booking a three-way match at Clash at the Castle would be the right move.

Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov need the main-roster WWE PLE experience

Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov were two of the most established stars on NXT, so their recent main-roster call-up was not a surprise. Many expect them to be the torchbearers of the company for years to come.

WWE needs to ensure that both Bron and Ilja are booked judiciously and given enough opportunities to connect with the fans. Before entering any big-money feuds, they need to gain good exposure, and an intense match at a big PLE like Clash at the Castle will help them achieve that.

Lack of meaningful feuds

Only two matches have been announced for Clash at the Castle. Hometown hero Drew McIntyre will challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship. The other match features another Scottish star, as Piper Niven will take on Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship.

Apart from a potential Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles part two, there aren't many feuds that could warrant a match at Clash at the Castle. Therefore, Adam Pearce could announce a three-way match between Ricochet, Bron Breakker, and Ilja Dragunov on RAW this week.

Given the in-ring talent of all three competitors, this match could potentially be the highlight of the night in Glasgow, Scotland.

