Adam Pearce to fire 37-year-old WWE star after he crosses the line on Monday Night RAW? Possibility explored

Adam Pearce is the current General Manager of WWE RAW. Under his control, the red brand has seen some major development heading toward Backlash 2025. On tonight's go-home edition of RAW ahead of Backlash, Pearce may fire Gunther if the 37-year-old crosses the line again.
At Backlash, The Ring General is set to lock horns with Pat McAfee in a singles bout. This match was announced after Gunther attacked Michael Cole and McAfee on RAW after WrestleMania 41. Nick Aldis, who filled in for Pearce last week, gave the RAW commentator a chance to seek redemption by booking him in a match against the Imperium leader for the PLE.
The actions of Gunther on the April 21 edition of RAW led to him getting suspended by Pearce. This suspension will be lifted on May 10, 2025. So if the former World Heavyweight Champion shows up on tonight's RAW and launches an attack on McAfee, this may lead to Adam Pearce firing The Ring General.
Further, as a consequence, Pearce might also cancel the Gunther-McAfee Backlash match. Later, this match could be shifted to Saturday Night's Main Event or a PLE. Though the scenario is speculative and based on assumptions, still, if Gunther appears on tonight's RAW, it may bring a major twist to the show.
Adam Pearce recently touched a massive milestone in WWE
Adam Pearce made several appearances in WWE in the late 1990s as an enhancement talent. After a successful in-ring career outside the company, he signed with WWE in May 2015 as a trainer and NXT producer.
The RAW General Manager recently shared that he had completed 10 years working full-time with the Stamford-based promotion. The 46-year-old star shared a post on Instagram to declare "mission accomplished!" He also shared a throwback picture of him signing the contract.
In the caption, he stated:
"Set a goal 10 years ago today. Mission accomplished. Love somebody today. [heart emoji] [folded hands emoji]," Pearce wrote.
It will be intriguing to see what happens next on WWE RAW under the leadership of Adam Pearce.