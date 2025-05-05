Congratulations to WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce

The WWE career of Adam Pearce began in the late 1990s with a few enhancement talent matches, which earned him a WCW tryout and an offer that was denied. Currently running RAW as the General Manager, the five-time NWA World Champion is returning after one week off. Pearce, who may have disclosed the real reason for his absence, also revealed that a significant mission was accomplished.

The former PWG World Champion has worn many hats in the industry, both on-screen and behind the scenes. The 46-year-old was invited to work as a guest coach/trainer at the WWE Performance Center in late 2013, which led to more gigs the following year. He signed full-time in May 2015 as a trainer and NXT producer and has been there ever since.

Pearce is celebrating 10 years since he officially signed with WWE full-time this week. The RAW GM took to Instagram during his week off to declare his mission accomplished. Pearce included a throwback photo of the day he signed his World Wrestling Entertainment contract.

"Set a goal 10 years ago today. Mission accomplished. Love somebody today. [heart emoji] [folded hands emoji]," Adam Pearce wrote.

Pearce noted last week that he missed RAW as doctors ordered him to rest up. This was a storyline reason, and Pearce indicated on Instagram that he had spent time with his family. The former PWG World Champion shared photos from a date with his wife and a successful recital for his daughter.

Updated WWE RAW lineup for Monday

World Wrestling Entertainment will air Monday's RAW live from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Below is the updated lineup for the final red brand show before Backlash:

Becky Lynch will call out Lyra Valkyria Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Seth Rollins to deliver message to fans Roxanne Perez vs. IYO SKY Rusev vs. Otis JD McDonagh vs. Penta

Several Superstars are also advertised locally but are still unannounced for a match or segment. WWE and the arena have the following names listed: Jey Uso, Gunther, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, The New Day, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles, and Rey Mysterio.

