Adam Pearce makes major WWE RAW announcements

WWE RAW is set to make its final stop ahead of Backlash. Adam Pearce is back after missing a show, just in time for the red brand's go-home build to next Saturday's PLE. Pearce just checked in a little over 24 hours before showtime, and now it's clear a massive episode is in the works.

Triple H and Co. will bring the red brand's roster to the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, tomorrow night. It was previously announced that the trio of Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker had a special message to deliver to the WWE Universe. Also announced was that Rusev was set to debut in the squared circle after his recent comeback, while JD McDonagh will return to singles action.

RAW will now feature two big happenings with the women's division. In the new video below, the RAW GM announced that Becky Lynch will call out Lyra Valkyria tomorrow night. This comes after last week's war of words between The Man and the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion. Pearce also announced IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez in a first-time ever clash:

"#WWERaw GM @ScrapDaddyAP has OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENTS ahead of #RawOnNetflix tomorrow night live from OMAHA!"

RAW will mark the first-ever SKY vs. Perez bout, but the Damage CTRL member will not be putting her Women's World Championship on the line.

WWE RAW updated lineup for Monday

World Wrestling Entertainment and the CHI Health Center have several unannounced superstars listed for Monday's RAW, including Jey Uso, Gunther, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, The New Day, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio. Below is the confirmed lineup:

Becky Lynch will call out Lyra Valkyria; Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Seth Rollins have a message for fans; IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez; Rusev vs. Otis; JD McDonagh vs. Penta.

WWE has just one more pre-Backlash event after Monday's RAW. SmackDown will feature the final go-home build for the premium live event, on Friday from the Nutter Center in Dayton, OH.

