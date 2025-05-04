WWE hypes up two major returns ahead of RAW

WWE is heading toward Backlash and several other big summer events, including Money in the Bank and SummerSlam. Superstars are looking to build momentum, and the next stop is Monday's live RAW. Two top talents are returning to the ring this week, and the fans are buzzing over who will have the bigger night.

World Wrestling Entertainment's annual RAW After WrestleMania special brought major happenings this year, including the return of Rusev. The former AEW TNT Champion destroyed Alpha Academy to a "Rusev Day!" chant. The red brand also saw JD McDonagh return from being out with severe injuries. The Judgment Day member helped Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio retain over Penta.

The Bulgarian Brute and The Irish Ace are set for big in-ring returns to singles action on RAW, according to officials. The Stamford-based promotion took to X/Twitter this evening to hype Rusev vs. Otis, which will be the former's first WWE match since February 17, 2020. JD McDonagh vs. Penta was also plugged.

"We've got TWO big in-ring returns tomorrow night on #WWERaw when RUSEV clashes with Otis and JD McDonagh is back in action against Penta," wrote the company with the graphics below.

JD McDonagh and Finn Balor lost to the War Raiders last week, but Monday's RAW will mark JD's first singles bout since January 20.

RAW will mark Otis' first singles match since losing to Gunther on March 3. Penta's last one-on-one contest was the aforementioned loss to Dominik Mysterio on April 21.

WWE RAW updated lineup for this week

World Wrestling Entertainment will return to the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, for Monday's episode of RAW. Below is the updated lineup:

Rusev vs. Otis; JD McDonagh vs. Penta; Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman to deliver message.

Several top superstars are also advertised on the WWE and arena websites. The following are listed: Jey Uso, Gunther, Rhea Ripley, The New Day, Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles, Rey Mysterio, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez.

