Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman kicked off WWE RAW after a recap of last week. Rollins said that he was the future of the industry and called out everyone who wasn't the future, since he calls the shots now. Sami Zayn showed up and said that all this was a 'load of cr*p'.

Sami added that Rollins mocked guys like CM Punk and Roman Reigns, but he was becoming just like them, thanks to Paul Heyman. The future that Rollins has in mind revolves around him, and that makes him a hypocrite. Sami then got in Bron's face for staring him down, and Seth told them to calm down before saying that either Sami was with them or against them.

Rollins made threats and said that he could have Sami sent to SmackDown and even offered him a world title shot if he joined them. Seth told Zayn to give him an answer by the end of the night before RAW moved on.

WWE Monday Night RAW Results (April 28, 2025):

Rhea Ripley def. Roxanne Perez via DQ

War Raiders def. Judgment Day

Stephanie Vaquer def. Ivy Nile

Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker ended in No Contest

WWE RAW Results: Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez ran from the ring early on and came back with some cheap shots and big boots. Rhea missed the Razor's Edge before Perez sent her outside for a big dive. Rhea Ripley sent her into the barricades before Perez went after her injured leg.

Back in the ring, Rhea hit the Razor's Edge and a penalty kick before Giulia came out at the ringside. Rhea countered Pop Rox and set up for the finisher, but Giulia attacked her, ending the match.

Results: Rhea Ripley def. Roxanne Perez via DQ on RAW

Perez and Giulia beat Rhea down after the match, and IYO SKY came out to make the save, sending the heels running.

Grade: B

JD McDonagh was welcomed back by The Judgment Day backstage, and Finn Balor asked why he didn't let them know he was returning. JD explained that he had told Dom and thought that he would let them know. Liv Morgan changed the topic and said that Balor and JD had a match against the War Raiders tonight before RAW moved on.

Logan Paul was out next and made fun of the crowd before saying that Jey Uso didn't deserve to be a champ and his days were numbered. Jey Uso made his entrance and said that there was no way he would lose to a YouTuber.

Logan brought up Gunther's beatdown on Jimmy, saying that he would do the same to the champ. After some back and forth on the mic, Uso took him out with a superkick and walked out.

WWE RAW Results: Judgment Day vs. War Raiders

The New Day were on commentary, and the War Raiders had the upper hand with some big double-team moves. JD took a big slam and was sent into the outside before dodging a big tackle and sending Ivar into the barricades.

Back after a break, JD got a Jawbreaker, and Carlito ran a distraction, but Penta came out to take McDonagh down. The distraction allowed the Raiders to get the War Machine on JD and pick up the win.

Results: War Raiders def. Judgment Day on RAW

Grade: B

Backstage, Paul Heyman tried to convince Sami Zayn to join them, and they talked about the OG Bloodline. He told Sami that Bron wanted to face him and that they couldn't turn him away. Paul added that if Sami joined them, he could have a WWE Championship match after Backlash. Heyman asked him to think about his future before leaving.

Becky Lynch was out next and admitted to attacking Bayley to have her removed from the WrestleMania tag title match. She mocked Bayley and then moved on to Lyra Valkyria, whom she attacked last week. She said that she's trying to help her, but allying with Bayley made her a loser.

Valkyria came out and said that she had finally figured out how things were between them and had been naive for so long. Lyra got in the ring, and Becky ran out before saying that from now on, The Man only fights when it's worth it.

Lyra challenged Becky to a match at Backlash, and Lynch accepted before the Women's Intercontinental Champion attacked her with a dropkick through the ropes.

Becky took a bit of a beating in the ring before managing to run off into the crowd, but then came back and attacked Lyra from behind and took her out.

Chad Gable was mocking Penta backstage and said that he was happy to see El Grande Americano beat Penta's brother, Rey Fenix, at WrestleMania. Penta took Gable down with a big superkick and called him a 'pandejo' before RAW moved on.

Gable was out next on RAW and said that El Grande Americano was his favorite wrestler. Chad added that tonight, Ivy Nile was going to beat Stephanie Vaquer, before we headed for the match.

WWE RAW Results: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Ivy Nile

Ivy Nile countered the Devil's Kiss early on, but Vaquer hit the move on her second try before the match went on. Ivy came back with an Irish Whip into the corner before hitting a big vertical suplex for a near fall and locking in a submission hold.

Stephanie Vaquer was back in control, and Chad interfered before she ran out and confronted him. Ivy used the distraction to get the upper hand, but Vaquer caught her with a big superplex. Vaquer got the Dragon Screw and go the SVB for the win.

Result: Stephanie Vaquer def. Ivy Nile on RAW

Grade: B-

AJ Styles was backstage, and Nick Aldis told him that he was trying to find AJ a suitable opponent. Liv Morgan, Dominik, and Raquel came in, and Morgan said that she had to take some time off to film a Hollywood movie.

Dom said that he needed time off, too, but Aldis said that he was a champ and that meant he had to work harder. AJ and Dom got in each other's faces, hinting at a possible title match.

Pat McAfee got up on the announce desk and talked about who he is and how loyal he was to his friends like Michael Cole, whom he saved from a beatdown by Gunther last week.

He wanted to face Gunther in a match, but Nick Aldis came out and said that after speaking to Adam Pearce and WWE Management, they were willing to set the match up for Backlash. Pat accepted the match, and Cole said he hoped McAfee knew what he was doing before RAW moved on.

Jey Uso was backstage when Logan Paul attacked him out of nowhere and took him down, yelled something about it being karma, and walked off.

Seth Rollins was out next and called out Sami Zayn, telling him that he was putting Rollins in a tough spot. Rollins said that they have been friends for 20 years, and now the business was getting in the way of their friendship. Rollins asked Sami to join them once more, but Zayn said that Seth was being manipulative and was offering him a world title shot in return for his loyalty.

However, Sami wasn't one to run away, and he was not going to let Rollins threaten him. He will become a world champ the right way, not by asking for favors. Sami told Rollins to 'go to hell' before Bron made his entrance for the following match.

WWE RAW Results: Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker started off strong and got some big suplexes before the match headed outside, and Bron slammed Sami's head on the announce desk before getting a diving lariat from the apron.

Back in the ring, Sami took a beating but came back with a Sunset Flip Powerbomb. Bron got the Frankensteiner before Sami hit a big kick and set up the Helluva Kick.

Breakker countered it with two spears before Rollins told him to take the deal once more. Sami told him to 'go to hell' once more before catching a third spear and rolling out of the ring.

Results: D.N.F

The ref called for the medical team to check on Sami, and it looked like the match was over. Bron ignored them and hit a running spear at the ringside. Back in the ring, Rollins followed up with a stomp to the head before RAW went off the air.

Grade: B+

