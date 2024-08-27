Adam Pearce to fire top WWE star after backstage fight on RAW, iconic move banned? - 3 ways the General Manager can punish Bronson Reed

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce continues to deal with Bronson Reed and his assaults on multiple superstars. After The Miz, R-Truth, and Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman was the latest star who sustained an injury after a backstage fight with the Australian star.

The match between Reed and Strowman ended in no contest on RAW and the two continued to fight backstage as well as in the parking lot, leading to Bronson using his finishing move 'Tsunami' on Braun on top of a car.

Following the events that transpired on RAW, fans could see Adam Pearce take some action against Bronson Reed. In this article, we will take a look at three ways the RAW General Manager could sanction the 36-year-old star.

#3. Bronson Reed could get fined again

Following his assault on Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed got a heavy fine from Adam Pearce for his actions. The Australian star took to X/Twitter and mocked the RAW General Manager, leading to a double fine. Still, this did not stop him from attacking R-Truth and The Miz before his collision with Braun Strowman.

After what happened on Monday Night RAW, we could see Reed get fined for a third time, even though it looks unlikely that any fine will stop him from knocking out his opponents.

#2. The 'Tsunami' could get banned

Bronson Reed has built some momentum lately after assaulting multiple WWE Superstars and he continues wreaking havoc on RAW without any consequences so far.

However, after his backstage fight with Braun Strowman, General Manager Adam Pearce could ban Reed's finishing move, the Tsunami, meaning that he would not be allowed to use it. In that scenario, Bronson will become quite vulnerable, as the Tsunami is the reason behind the damage he caused to his opponents, especially Seth Rollins and R-Truth, who sustained multiple injuries and were ruled out indefinitely.

For Adam Pearce, such a sanction could contain Reed's momentum much more than imposing a fine on him.

#1. Adam Pearce could fire Bronson Reed

It would not make much sense, however, it is a scenario that we could examine. If Bronson Reed attempts to assault another superstar next Monday on RAW, then Adam Pearce could show up and fire him.

As we said, though, it is more likely that Reed could get suspended indefinitely until Seth Rollins, R-Truth, and Braun Strowman are back in action, so that he can maintain his momentum and continue the feud with the aforementioned superstars.

Meanwhile, if he does not get fired, fans could see him move to SmackDown instead, where he could start new feuds and go after the reigning United States Champion, LA Knight, and the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes.

For the time being, Bronson Reed shifts his attention to the qualifying match of the Intercontinental Championship No.1 Contender's Tournament, where he will take on Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser to secure a spot in the Fatal Four-Way Match that will determine the number-one contender for Bron Breakker's title.

Reed and Sheamus will have a chance to re-ignite their feud which started a few weeks ago. Kaiser is also engaged in a feud with The Celtic Warrior and will look to upset both superstars and come closer to a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

