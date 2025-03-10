Adam Pearce to force 2 major stars to stay at home; former AEW star joining today? 4 Things the WWE RAW GM can announce on this week's episode

WrestleMania 41 is a mere month, and WWE has begun crafting an incredible card. Adam Pearce will have a packed day at the office. The upcoming episode of RAW will continue the storylines and uphold order in its place, as the red brand's General Manager may have some announcements.

Ad

Pearce’s announcements on Monday Night RAW could have major implications for the forthcoming episodes of The Road to WrestleMania. Below is a list of announcements that the General Manager might make on the red brand.

#4. Adam Pearce could add Rhea Ripley in WrestleMania 41 title match

Last week’s episode of RAW saw a shocking title change that no one expected - Rhea Ripley lost her Women’s World Championship to IYO SKY. This has changed the entire trajectory of The Show of Shows for the red brand’s women’s division.

Ad

Trending

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

IYO SKY will defend her title against the 2025 Women’s Elimination Chamber winner, Bianca Belair, at WrestleMania. The Nightmare was left heartbroken by her defeat. As one of the company’s most reliable and hardworking superstars, Rhea Ripley might request Adam Pearce to grant her a rematch for the title.

Ad

Due to Ripley's dedication and hard work over the past few years to push the women's division, Adam Pearce could officially announce Rhea Ripley’s inclusion in the Women’s World Championship match between SKY and Belair at WrestleMania, making it a Triple Threat bout.

#3. AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul might get announced for The Showcase of the Immortals

Last week, it was announced that former WWE Champion AJ Styles will call out Logan Paul on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. The Phenomenal One and Paul may engage in verbal warfare, as The Maverick is a pure heel and loves to downgrade and insult his competition.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In response, Styles might launch an attack on Logan Paul and punish him for trash-talking. Adam Pearce, along with security personnel, could intervene and book a match between the two for WrestleMania 41.

#2. Former AEW star could sign a contract with RAW

Former All Elite Wrestling star Rey Fenix departed the company after his contract expired. Several reports suggest that WWE has shown significant interest in signing the star to their company.

Ad

This week, General Manager Adam Pearce may announce that the company is signing a major star who will debut on Monday Night RAW in the coming weeks, and Rey Fenix could emerge as the secret signing.

#1. The General Manager could send two top superstars home for 2 weeks

2025 Men’s Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso chose World Heavyweight Champion Gunther as his opponent for WrestleMania. The two are ready to clash for the World title at the biggest spectacle in sports entertainment.

Ad

Since their match has been officially scheduled for The Showcase of the Immortals, The Ring General and Main Event Uso have been going after each other intending to badly hurt one another, without a thought of potential injury, risking their 'Mania match.

Following such events, and to avoid the risk, Adam Pearce may announce that Jey Uso and Gunther will remain home for two weeks straight, so they don’t jeopardize their WrestleMania match by injuring one another.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback