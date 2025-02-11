Adam Pearce to be forced to eject 3-time WWE champion from Monday Night RAW on Netflix? Exploring potential scenario 

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will witness Bayley locking horns with current Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria in a women's Elimination Chamber qualification match. However, things might not be easy for Bayley.

The former WWE SmackDown Champion might be attacked by her current rival and former NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez. The three-time WWE champion might try to interrupt the match and cost Bayley her chance at the Elimination Chamber PLE. She has been making appearances on RAW and SmackDown off late to provoke The Role Model.

Therefore, WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce might be forced to remove The Prodigy from the arena by the security staff. In case Roxanne shows up, which she is most likely to do given her history with Bayley, General Manager Adam Pearce may come out and ask the security to take the former NXT Women's Champion out.

Trending

Bayley and Roxanne Perez have been at the cross with each other for the past few days. The 23-year-old superstar has been locked in heated exchanges with Bayley on NXT shows after the latter tried to give her some advice after her title loss to Giulia. On the January 15 edition of NXT, Bayley returned to NXT after five years to provide some wisdom for Perez after her loss to Giulia at NXT: New Year's Evil show.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

However, Perez was cold towards Bayley, and she snubbed the former RAW Women's Champion for giving her advice and went on to slap her. The Role Model also retaliated with blows, and the two have been involved in a heated rivalry since then.

They had another face-off on the January 28 edition of NXT, where Women's Champion Giulia had Bayley's back against Roxanne and Cora Jade. She teamed up with Bayley to take on The Prodigy and Cora Jade in a tag team match later in the night.

Bayley is now slated to square off against Perez and Giulia for the NXT Women's Championship at NXT Vengeance Day PLE on February 15. It remains to be seen if the 35-year-old superstar can win back the title.

Bayley and Roxanne Perez might clash at WWE WrestleMania 41

The Prodigy hasn't made her official main roster debut, but that might happen before WrestleMania 41. Since she is locked in a rivalry with Bayley, the two might try to settle the scores at WrestleMania 41.

Roxanne Perez is touted to be a future megastar thanks to her exceptional in-ring talent. She spent more than an hour at the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble 2025 and was the finalist in the match before being eliminated by Charlotte Flair.

Therefore, if Bayley fails to qualify for the Chamber because of Perez, the two might be headed for a clash at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback