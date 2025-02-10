  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Bayley to get replaced by 5-time WWE champion in her qualifying match on RAW due to injury? Exploring the possibility

Bayley to get replaced by 5-time WWE champion in her qualifying match on RAW due to injury? Exploring the possibility

By Mohammad Bilal
Modified Feb 10, 2025 04:25 GMT
WWE superstar, Bayley. Photo credit:WWE.com
Bayley is a former WWE Women's Champion (Photo credit: Bayley Official IG)

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will feature Bayley going head-to-head with the current Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria, in an Elimination Chamber qualifier match. The two will compete one-on-one for a chance to secure their spot in the steel structure match scheduled for March 1 at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

However, a huge change could happen before the match starts and it might render Bayley unable to participate in the contest. The former WWE Women's Champion might be attacked by one of her current rivals, Roxanne Perez. The Prodigy and Bayley are not on good terms these days, and the two have had some heated exchanges recently.

The former NXT Women's Champion might ambush Bayley backstage at WWE, rendering her unable to compete. Seeing the vacancy, Rhea Ripley might ask RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to replace The Role Model with former WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY.

also-read-trending Trending

Ripley had unintentionally cost SKY her Elimination Chamber qualifying match last week on RAW. In an attempt to save the Damage CTRL leader from Raquel Rodriguez's attack, Ripley punched Liv Morgan in the face, prompting the match referee to call off the match and declare Morgan the winner due to disqualification.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

youtube-cover

SKY confronted Ripley right after the match, while an embarrassed Ripley stood silent. Therefore, The Eradicator can undo the wrong by requesting Pearce to book the five-time WWE champion in place of Bayley for the match.

Bayley will fight for the WWE NXT Women's Championship against Roxanne Perez and Giulia

The Role Model showed up on NXT a few days ago to offer advice to Roxanne Perez, who had just lost her NXT Women's Championship to Giulia. However, the 35-year-old superstar was met with a cold response from Perez and she chided Bayley for her advice. The two confronted each other, with Perez slapping The Role Model and the latter retaliating with blows.

youtube-cover

The Prodigy wasn't done yet with Bayley, so she arrived on RAW to distract The Role Model during her match against Nia Jax. The two also had another heated exchange on the February 4 edition of NXT, where they cussed at each other.

Bayley will now compete against Roxanne Perez and Giulia for the NXT Women's Championship at the NXT Vengeance Day event on February 15. It remains to be seen whether the seven-time champion will emerge as the winner of the NXT Women's Championship again.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी