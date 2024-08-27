Adam Pearce to be forced to punish major WWE Superstar despite injury on RAW? Exploring potential suspension

Adam Pearce had his hands full last night on WWE RAW, as the buildup to Bash in Berlin finally reached its climax. While many stars had already made the trip to Europe, the ones who stayed behind were in no mood, and some of them vented their fury on the officials.

While it was announced that CM Punk had been fined for assaulting several WWE officials with a strap, former Universal Champion Braun Strowman, who attacked several personalities backstage during his singles match against BIG Bronson Reed, hasn't been handed the same punishment.

Strowman suffered a vicious Tsunami on the roof of the car from Bronson Reed, and Pearce later appeared at the scene and tried to get medical attention for The Monster Among Men.

Strowman is expected to be fined or even suspended for attacking the officials since it wasn't part of the match and it is against WWE rules. It's unclear why the punishment hasn't been announced yet, but it could be because of the injury the former Universal Champion seemingly suffered during the closing stages of his parking lot brawl with the Australian star.

Will Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman collide again on WWE RAW?

It's clear that the feud between Braun Strowman and Bronson Reed is far from over, and the two behemoths will likely clash in a gimmick match, potentially at Bad Blood in October. However, the former needs to be medically fit for that to happen.

The 40-year-old only recently returned following an extended hiatus due to neck surgery, and last night's events could now keep Braun out for a few weeks if Pearce opts not to suspend him.

Strowman stepped up to Reed when it was clear that the latter was attacking much smaller guys, but The Monster of All Monsters may have bitten off a little more than he could chew. It will be interesting to see how the veteran performer responds to this latest setback.

