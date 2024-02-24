Adam Pearce to be forced to punish Seth Rollins for his actions at Elimination Chamber? Exploring the chances

Adam Pearce has been on a power trip on WWE RAW over the past few weeks, and Seth Rollins could now be the next man in the firing line.

Pearce has fined Jimmy Uso and Drew McIntyre for small infractions in recent weeks, and he could decide to fine Rollins so that he doesn't look like he is being biased.

A few weeks ago, McIntyre was fined for putting his hands on Seth Rollins when he wasn't medically cleared. That means Rollins technically can't engage in anything physical whilst he is on the injured list, something that he confirmed whilst appearing on The Grayson Waller Effect.

Rollins made it clear that he is a few days away from being medically cleared to return to the ring after suffering a leg injury earlier in the year. So Pearce could be forced to address the fact that Rollins attacked Austin Theory at Elimination Chamber, knowing that if he retaliated he would be punished as well.

While Seth Rollins is only expected to be handed a fine for his actions, he should still be held accountable if Pearce wants to demonstrate fairness to all his athletes.

Will Seth Rollins be cleared to wrestle in the buildup to WrestleMania?

When Rollins suffered his MCL injury earlier in the year, the prognosis suggested he might potentially miss WrestleMania. It appears that he is now in a position where he could be cleared within the next week, meaning he will be physically able to wrestle in the weeks leading up to the show.

Rollins has pushed himself with determination after it was made clear that he didn't want to miss this year's WrestleMania. This week on RAW, he could announce that he is medically cleared and step up to help Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline.

There are rumors that Rhodes and Rollins could unite to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL Night One.

Do you think Seth Rollins will be cleared this week on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts and predictions for the show in the comments section below.