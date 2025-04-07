Adam Pearce to be forced by Triple H to make a huge change to major WrestleMania 41 match? Exploring the possibility

Under Adam Pearce's control, tonight's episode of RAW will air at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN. WWE has already confirmed various segments for this show, and the company recently announced the arrival of Paul Heyman. Amid this, fans might see a massive change in the WrestleMania 41 card, as Pearce could be forced to add Rhea Ripley on Triple H's orders.

Over the past few weeks, fans have witnessed Mami's inclusion in the Women's World title feud. Even during last week's show, Ripley clashed with IYO SKY, while Bianca Belair served as the special guest referee, but she was unable to reclaim the championship. Nonetheless, The Eradicator stood tall in the ending moments of the show.

This increases her chances of being added to the IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair WrestleMania title match. In tonight's episode of the red brand, Rhea Ripley may confront the RAW General Manager and reveal that she has Triple H's permission to be added to the Women's World title match at 'Mania.

The Game is the Chief Content Officer and holds a superior position to Adam Pearce. This will compel the RAW GM to make it official and add Rhea into the SKY vs. Belair title bout. Overall, it will be intriguing to see how things will unfold in tonight's episode of the show.

Adam Pearce made some major announcements heading towards tonight's episode of WWE RAW

Adam Pearce posted a video on his official Instagram account, sharing some major updates for WWE RAW tonight. The General Manager announced the arrival of Paul Heyman following the cliffhanger ending of the recent SmackDown.

Additionally, he confirmed that Jey Uso will be part of the show and will break his silence on the actions of Gunther for assaulting Jimmy Uso. A major World Tag Team Championship match is also confirmed, with the War Raiders set to face off against The New Day in a title defense.

Further, Adam Pearce has confirmed to handle the chaos surrounding the Women's World Championship. This hints that fans can expect some major developments in the storyline of Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair on RAW this week.

Surely, Paul Heyman's segment will be one of the major highlights of the show. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to watch Jey Uso's reaction, as The Ring General has warned The YEET Master to back out from his 'Mania match.

About the author Rohan Verma Rohan is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently pursuing an LLB degree, he also works as a South Cinema writer for ComingSoon and also runs a successful YouTube channel called Wrestling Hindi News, where he covers the latest updates from pro wrestling. His channel currently has over 110,000 subscribers.



Rohan’s passion for pro wrestling led him to venture into taking up writing for it professionally. He ensures the accuracy and relevance in his content by leveraging his active engagement in the professional wrestling world via his YouTube channel.



Rohan’s favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns because of the level of success Reigns has achieved in WWE while battling leukemia. As per him, The Tribal Chief proves you can achieve anything if you want. If he could back to the Attitude Era, he would want to manage Stone Cold Steve Austin.



While not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Rohan actively engages in creating various other content on YouTube, covering non-wrestling topics such as gaming, roasting, and more. He also likes to read books and novels. Know More