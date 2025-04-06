  • home icon
Adam Pearce makes massive announcements ahead of WWE RAW

By Ankit Verma
Modified Apr 06, 2025 22:23 GMT
Adam Pearce on RAW (Picture courtesy: WWE.com)
Adam Pearce on RAW [Picture courtesy: WWE.com]

WWE RAW's GM, Adam Pearce, recently made some blockbuster announcements heading into Monday. The red brand will return to the United States this week, with Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, slated to host the April 7 edition of the show.

In a video posted by WWE moments ago, Adam Pearce announced that after the chaotic ending of SmackDown, Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk will be on Monday Night RAW. He added that Jey Uso will also break his silence on Gunther brutally assaulting his twin brother, Jimmy Uso, last week.

"RAW is live this week from beautiful Minneapolis, Minnesota. And after what happened on Smackdown, one man will be in the house. His name is Paul Heyman, and I'm sure he's going to have plenty to say and where The Wise Man goes apparently so goes CM Punk. He will be in the house. As will set the freaking Rollins. And don't miss it to Jey Uso and Gunther under the same roof. What's Jey got to say after what happened in London to his brother Jimmy we will find out," Pearce said. [From 0:02 to 0:27]
"Don't forget the World Tag Team Championship is also on the line. The War Raiders will defend against The New Day. And after all the chaos around the Women's World Championship, I'm finally going to handle it, and it will be done tomorrow night live in Minneapolis," Pearce added. [From 0:27 to 0:42]
You can check out the Instagram post below:

Popular WWE Superstar sends a message to Adam Pearce ahead of RAW

Chad Gable handed Adam Pearce a medical note from a doctor declaring him unfit to wrestle before his match with Dragon Lee on the March 24 edition of Monday Night RAW. However, the following week, the 46-year-old GM noted that American Made's leader would not be able to perform in front of his home crowd for the same reason.

After telling Adam Pearce that he would get fit in time for the show, Chad Gable recently took to his Instagram account to claim that he was healthy enough to be on RAW in Minneapolis. He requested the General Manager not to let El Grande Americano steal his spotlight in his hometown.

It will be interesting to see if Chad Gable returns to the squared circle on RAW tomorrow.

If you use either quote from the first part of this article, please credit WWE and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

