Adam Pearce to make change to WrestleMania main event; Judgment Day member banned? 5 Things the WWE RAW GM can announce on tonight's show

The forthcoming episode of RAW will be the final edition of the red brand before WrestleMania 41. The WWE Universe is thrilled about this show, especially as Roman Reigns is set to make his presence felt. With just a few hours away, Adam Pearce may also make significant announcements during tonight's show.
This article will discuss four things that the RAW General Manager could announce on the Monday Night show tonight.
#4. The RAW GM might ban Carlito from WrestleMania 41
Except for Carlito, all members of Judgment Day are lined up to compete at WrestleMania 41. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are set to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, while Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor will compete in a Fatal Four-Way match for Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship, also involving Penta.
Fans have seen several instances where the Bad Apple disrupts matches and assists the members of The Judgment Day. To prevent any distractions at The Showcase of the Immortals, Pearce may take measures by imposing a ban on Carlito for WrestleMania during tonight's show.
#3. A stipulation could be added to the World Tag Team Title match
At WrestleMania 41, Erik and Ivar are set to defend their World Tag Team Titles against The New Day. The match is officially confirmed, but to heighten the excitement of this bout, Adam Pearce may introduce a stipulation during tonight's show.
The RAW General Manager could declare this match a tornado tag team title bout or add another stipulation to make things even more interesting.
#2. Jey Uso vs. Gunther could open WrestleMania 41 Night One
Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, but despite this achievement, the YEET Master is not scheduled to main event WrestleMania against Gunther. This raises the possibility that the World Heavyweight Championship match could open Night One of The Show of Shows.
In the past, fans have seen matches like Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins opening the WrestleMania 35 main show. Therefore, it's likely that Uso vs. Gunther could also be the opening match for 'Mania 41, with an official announcement likely to be made by Adam Pearce during tonight's show.
#1. Adam Pearce might make major changes to the WrestleMania 41 main event
Roman Reigns is scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of RAW, suggesting that fans may witness a significant development regarding the Triple Threat main event match at WrestleMania. One potential announcement from Adam Pearce could be that the winner of this match will earn a chance at the World Title on RAW after The Show of Shows.
This change to the main event could generate even more excitement and serve as an intriguing last-minute addition to the Triple Threat bout.