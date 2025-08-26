Adam Pearce to make a huge change to Roman Reigns’ match at Clash in Paris after RAW? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns is scheduled to battle Bronson Reed this Sunday at WWE Clash in Paris 2025. The OTC and the Australian star have been going toe-to-toe for the past few weeks, and they will now look to end their rivalry in a one-on-one match at the upcoming premium live event. However, perhaps Adam Pearce could make a huge change to the scheduled bout after the events of RAW last night.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion kicked off the show with a promo segment, where he hyped up his match against Bronson Reed this Sunday in France. However, he was interrupted by his former Wiseman, Paul Heyman, who came out alongside Reed.

After a heated exchange of words, a brawl broke out between the bitter rivals before security intervened. Following this incident, Adam Pearce may impose a stipulation on the scheduled bout between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris.

No stipulation would match the two stars' level of aggressiveness better than a Street Fight. This is because it would enable the duo to settle their differences without disqualifications and count-outs, giving them total freedom to clash against each other amidst the chaos. Interestingly, it could also create a blockbuster match and garner even more excitement among fans.

However, while this angle might sound convincing, it is speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed. Fans will have to wait to see what happens next.

Roman Reigns to lose in his first singles match at a WWE PLE after WrestleMania XL?

This Sunday at Clash in Paris, Roman Reigns will have his first singles match at a WWE premium live event since losing his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. However, while the OTC is the firm favorite for the win, he could potentially lose to Bronson Reed in a shocking twist.

This could be a scenario where Seth Rollins interferes and helps Reed secure the victory. In return, The Auszilla, alongside Bron Breakker, could help The Visionary retain the World Heavyweight Championship during his Fatal Four-Way title match.

If this happens, it would intensify the feud between the OTC and Rollins, and possibly set up a blockbuster match between the former friends for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the coming months.

That said, this angle is also speculative, and nothing is confirmed yet.

