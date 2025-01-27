Adam Pearce to make a huge Royal Rumble announcement; The Judgment Day banned? 4 things the WWE RAW GM can do on this week's show

Tonight's edition of WWE RAW will mark the go-home episode of the red brand for Royal Rumble 2025. There is already significant hype surrounding the Men's Rumble match, and tonight's show serves as the final opportunity to build even more excitement for the RAW Superstars.

Speaking of Adam Pearce, the RAW General Manager could shake up the entire red brand by making some blockbuster announcements on this week's show. In this article, we will discuss four things Pearce could do in this week's episode of WWE RAW.

#4. Adam Pearce could announce a major brand swap of world champions

Gunther and Cody Rhodes are currently the world champions on the main roster, with The Ring General representing WWE RAW and Cody Rhodes belonging to the blue brand, SmackDown. However, during the latest edition of SmackDown, fans were witness to some RAW stars moving to the blue brand under Nick Aldis' regime and swapping brands.

On tonight's show, the GM of the red brand could make an unexpected move by bringing The American Nightmare to RAW permanently. This could further lead to the Imperium leader moving to SmackDown. All of this is a realistic possibility due to the transfer window, which has allowed stars to switch brands. Additionally, Cody Rhodes is already scheduled to appear on tonight's show, which could lead to chances of him getting involved in a segment with the General Manager.

Moreover, Cody Rhodes' presence on WWE RAW would likely help the company boost ticket sales and digital viewership as well.

#3. The RAW GM could announce more entrants for the traditional Royal Rumble matches

Both the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches already have several major names confirmed as entrants. However, on tonight's show, fans might witness Adam Pearce revealing more entrants for the over-the-top-rope contests. This could happen as stars approach Pearce backstage.

In response, the RAW GM would be granting them approval and making their entries official for the 30-Man or 30-Woman Royal Rumble matches. This approach would help Triple H to generate more buzz for the premium live event, especially since tonight’s show is the go-home edition of WWE RAW for Royal Rumble 2025.

#2. Pearce might be involved in a mystery phone call segment

Royal Rumble 2025 is all about surprises, and WWE could plant the seeds for a major surprise entrant on tonight's show. This could happen through a segment where the RAW GM is seen engaging in a mysterious phone call, potentially telling the star to meet him at the Rumble.

A segment like this would escalate the hype among fans for the upcoming PLE, as they speculate about the identity of the person behind the mystery phone call.

#1. The Judgment Day could be banned from a major title match from tonight's WWE RAW

On tonight's show, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh are set to face The War Raiders in a World Tag Team Title match. This match was announced last week by Finn Balor, but with the former Universal Champion absent, Dominik will be stepping in to take his place.

To ensure there is no interference in this title bout, Adam Pearce could announce that the villainous faction members are banned from ringside. This decision would prevent distractions during the match and ensure a clean and decisive winner.

