Adam Pearce announces two major matches for WWE RAW

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced two major matches for tomorrow night's show. The company is on the road to Royal Rumble 2025 next weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ahead of tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW in Georgia, Adam Pearce shared a major announcement on social media. The company shared a video of the authority figure on Instagram, and he announced two marquee matchups for tomorrow night's edition of the red brand.

Pearce shared that Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre would be battling once again in a singles match. It was also revealed that Bianca Belair and Naomi will be squaring off against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez tomorrow night.

“And we move on to Monday night RAW tomorrow night live from Atlanta, GA, where I have two big matches to announce. First things first, off of what happened last week, both men have requested it, and that request is approved, it will be Sami Zayn one-on-one with Drew McIntyre. Plus, women’s tag team action, Bianca Belair and Naomi will oppose the team of Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. And you best bet that Lash (Legend) and Jakara (Jackson) are watching this one because they have got their eyes on the prize this Tuesday on NXT,” said Adam Pearce.

The EST and Naomi are also scheduled to defend their Women's Tag Team Championship against Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend this Tuesday night on NXT.

Adam Pearce asks WWE fans to name Penta's next opponent

Adam Pearce recently asked the WWE Universe to name Penta's next opponent on RAW.

Penta debuted on the January 13 edition of RAW and defeated Chad Gable. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion followed it up with another victory over Pete Dunne on last week's show. Pearce took to social media earlier this week to ask fans who they wanted to see the exciting star face next on the red brand.

"LET YOUR VOICES BE HEARD. WHO should it be and WHY???" he wrote.

Sami Zayn lost to Drew McIntyre at Saturday Night's Main Event last month and then was defeated by the former World Heavyweight Champion again on the December 16, 2024, edition of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if Zayn can finally defeat McIntyre on tomorrow night's show.

