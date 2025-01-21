Adam Pearce asks WWE fans to name popular RAW star's next opponent

Adam Pearce asked fans a very interesting question today on social media following last night's WWE RAW episode. The veteran currently serves as the General Manager of the red brand.

Penta debuted with the promotion on the January 13 episode of WWE RAW and picked up an impressive victory over American Made's Chad Gable. The former AEW star was also in action last night and defeated Pete Dunne. Pearce took to social media today to ask fans who they wanted to see battle the legendary luchador next.

"LET YOUR VOICES BE HEARD. WHO should it be and WHY???" he wrote.

Pentagon Jr. spent the past few years in All Elite Wrestling and captured the AEW Tag Team Championship with his brother, Rey Fenix. His time in the promotion came to an end last year, but Fenix is still a member of AEW's roster due to injury time being added to his contract.

Fenix has been complaining on social media about being stuck in the company, and former WWE star Baron Corbin recently claimed that the disgruntled star should honor the contract he signed.

Vince Russo points out flaw with Penta's presentation on WWE RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently pointed out a mistake made with Penta's presentation on WWE television.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo noted that Chad Gable didn't sell the effects of the veteran's Armbreaker and appeared to be fine during last night's show. The legend suggested that it made the move appear far less devastating and added that the creative mistake was "so bad."

"Bro, we get to the Penta match and he is doing the same moves on Chicken Legs Dunne with the armbreaker and they are putting over this armbreaker, dislocated his shoulder, this and that, bro, we just saw Chad Gable and he was absolutely fine (laughs). Like, you can't put over, 'Oh, he is going to break his arm, dislocate his shoulder,' and the guy he did it to the week before is absolutely fine. So bad!" [From 22:50 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

Chad Gable approached Dominik Mysterio last night on the red brand and revealed that he was looking to master "the dark arts" of Lucha Libre following his loss to the former champion. It will be interesting to see who Pearce selects as the 39-year-old's next opponent on RAW.

