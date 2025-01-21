5 stars Chad Gable could bring back to WWE to help master "the dark arts"

Penta made his WWE debut on the January 13 edition of RAW on Netflix and defeated Chad Gable in a singles match. The former AEW star followed it up with another impressive victory over Pete Dunne last night on the red brand.

Chad Gable asked Dominik Mysterio for help in dealing with luchadors following his loss to Penta. Dirty Dom gave Gable a note with a name on it during last night's show, and the leader of American Made was convinced that it would help him master the "dark arts." Mysterio informed The Judgment Day that it wasn't a bad thing for Gable to owe them one following the meeting last night on RAW.

Listed below are five names Chad Gable could bring back to help master "the dark arts."

#5. Rey Mysterio's phone number could have been on the note on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio does not get along with his father, Rey Mysterio, on WWE television. The Hall of Famer has defeated his son at the past two WrestleMania events. However, the former North American Champion likely respects his father's work in the ring and may have given Chad Gable his number last night on WWE RAW.

Dominik has also had some tension with The Judgment Day in recent weeks. He has been at odds with Finn Balor and seemingly tried to get back with Rhea Ripley after Liv Morgan lost the Women's World Championship to her earlier this month. The company could be planning on turning Mysterio babyface soon, and his attempt to help Chad Gable may be the first sign of his character change.

#4. Lince Dorado could help Gable on RAW

Dorado recently signed a new contract with the promotion. [Image credit: WWE.com]

Lince Dorado's professional wrestling career began in 2007, and he signed with WWE in 2016. He was part of a tag team known as Lucha House Party alongside Kalisto and Gran Metalik before his release in 2021.

The veteran recently re-signed with the promotion and is working in a new role. The 37-year-old will be serving as a "professional luchador/ coach" for the promotion. Dominik Mysterio may have provided Chad Gable with Dorado's contact information last night on RAW, and he could be featured in several training segments with the former 24/7 Champion in the coming weeks.

#3. Juan Cena could make his triumphant return

John Cena will be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of 2025. The legend appeared on WWE RAW earlier this month to announce that he would be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match in the hopes of earning a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

During his final year in the ring, the veteran could bring back Juan Cena, an iconic character he showcased at house shows during his rivalry with Wade Barrett and The Nexus back in the day.

Dominik Mysterio and John Cena may have agreed to play a practical joke on Chad Gable on WWE RAW. Gable may believe that he was going to meet one of the best luchadors of all time to learn the craft, but instead, he could be greeted by John Cena in a mask.

#2. Gable could be trained by El Generico (Sami Zayn)

Sami Zayn found himself in an unfortunate situation at the conclusion of last night's edition of WWE RAW. The former Intercontinental Champion attempted to hit Drew McIntyre with a Claymore but accidentally caught Seth Rollins instead. Zayn also announced during last night's show that he would be entering the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Ahead of WrestleMania XL, Chad Gable hyped up Zayn and believed that the 40-year-old could defeat Gunther. Zayn went on to defeat The Ring General to end his historic title reign at 666 days at The Show of Shows last year. Dominik Mysterio may have had Gable contact El Generico as a joke, but Zayn may feel compelled to help the former champion anyway.

#1. Aleister Black could be making his return to WWE

WRESTLING: OCT 30 AEW Dynamite/Rampage - Source: Getty

Aleister Black was released by the promotion in 2021 and signed with All Elite Wrestling following his departure. He was the leader of The House of Black faction in AEW, and the group are former Trios Champions. However, Black's time with All Elite Wrestling has reportedly come to an end, and he could be returning to WWE soon.

Black and his wife, WWE RAW star Zelina Vega, own the "Dark Arts Gym Pro Wrestling" school, and the company may have been giving hints about his return. Chad Gable's interest in mastering the dark arts of Lucha Libre could have led to Dominik Mysterio suggesting the former NXT Champion as his trainer.

