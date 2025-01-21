Penta has second-ever match on WWE RAW in dream match; adds to his own legend

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Penta perform in his second-ever bout in the Stamford-based promotion. The newest edition to the company had a dream match and added to his own legend in the process.

The match in question saw the Mexican star step into the ring with a familiar opponent in the form of Pete Dunne. The two met way back in 2017 when they participated in the FCP Dream Tag Team Invitational.

This time around though, it was a one-on-one affair, and a pretty even fight to boot. Both men got in their fair share of offense, as Dunne as usual, focused on distorting his opponent's body, while the luchador relied on his high-flying skills.

At one point, it looked like either one of them would come out on top. However, at the end of the day, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion sealed the victory, hitting The Bruiserweight with a Sacrifice, before ending the match with a Penta Driver.

It may have been just his second match, but Pentagon Jr. looked like a seasoned veteran out there. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him now, especially with the Royal Rumble around the corner.

One thing is for sure though, wherever this journey takes him, he will have the entire WWE Universe screaming "Cero Miedo".

