  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Pentagon Jr.
  • Penta has second-ever match on WWE RAW in dream match; adds to his own legend

Penta has second-ever match on WWE RAW in dream match; adds to his own legend

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Jan 21, 2025 03:09 GMT
Penta has taken the WWE RAW by storm [Image credits: WWE on X]
Penta has taken the WWE by storm [Image credits: WWE on X]

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Penta perform in his second-ever bout in the Stamford-based promotion. The newest edition to the company had a dream match and added to his own legend in the process.

The match in question saw the Mexican star step into the ring with a familiar opponent in the form of Pete Dunne. The two met way back in 2017 when they participated in the FCP Dream Tag Team Invitational.

This time around though, it was a one-on-one affair, and a pretty even fight to boot. Both men got in their fair share of offense, as Dunne as usual, focused on distorting his opponent's body, while the luchador relied on his high-flying skills.

also-read-trending Trending

At one point, it looked like either one of them would come out on top. However, at the end of the day, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion sealed the victory, hitting The Bruiserweight with a Sacrifice, before ending the match with a Penta Driver.

It may have been just his second match, but Pentagon Jr. looked like a seasoned veteran out there. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him now, especially with the Royal Rumble around the corner.

One thing is for sure though, wherever this journey takes him, he will have the entire WWE Universe screaming "Cero Miedo".

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी