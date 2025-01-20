37-year-old star confirms WWE return in a new role

A popular professional wrestler has confirmed his new WWE role on social media. The star recently wrestled his first match in the Stamford-based company after a gap of over three years.

Lince Dorado was released from the global juggernaut in November 2021 alongside his Lucha House Party teammate Gran Metalik. In 2023, the former WWE 24/7 Champion worked as a guest coach at the Performance Center. However, Dorado has wrestled for several independent wrestling promotions ever since.

Lince Dorado returned to the WWE ring earlier this week to defeat Josh Black in a singles match during an NXT house show. However, with a recent change in his X (fka Twitter) bio, the 37-year-old has revealed his new role as a 'Professional luchador/Coach' in NXT.

Here is a screenshot of Lince Dorado's X/Twitter profile:

Lince Dorado confirms his coaching role in NXT [Photo credits: Screengrab of Dorado's X/Twitter]

Lince Dorado gives major insight into the formation of Lucha House Party; fires shots at WWE

Lince Dorado used to wrestle in the Stamford-based company's cruiserweight division and wrestled several matches on 205 Live before joining hands with Kalisto and Gran Metalik to form Lucha House Party in 2016.

Speaking on an earlier edition of the Developmentally Speaking podcast, Dorado mentioned that very little thought went into 205 Live's booking. He claimed to have suggested forming a faction with the other two Luchadors. However, the wrestling promotion hijacked the idea.

"They had a plan to have a show, and that was it. Everything kind of seemed to be week-to-week when it came to ideas and stuff. At the end of the day, that's what you are. You're a content creator, businessman, and then a professional wrestler at the WWE. I just tried to be the best that I could do. But yeah, there was no real plans until I had suggested all of us together, but then it turned into their idea rather than our idea. But it was an idea. It was better than nothing," he said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

You can check out the full interview video below:

Although Lince Dorado has confirmed his status as an NXT coach, his recent match during a house show could have been a potential tease for his return as an in-ring performer. It remains to be seen if the Luchador will wrestle a broadcasted match in 2025.

