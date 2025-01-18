37-year-old star wrestles first WWE match in 40 months after returning to the company two years ago

A popular star who was brought back in 2023 wrestled his first WWE match tonight since his return. Lince Dorado came back to the Stamford-based company as a trainer at the Performance Center two years ago and competed at an NXT house show tonight.

Lince Dorado's previous run with the company lasted about five years between 2016-21. He was released in November 2021. After appearing in several other promotions, he came back to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2023, but not as an in-ring performer.

That has changed now, though, as Dorado competed at tonight's WWE NXT live event. He also commented on his return on X:

Back in early 2022, Dorado spoke with Sports Illustrated about his release and had the following to say:

"Before I asked for my release, I remember telling the [WWE] office, ‘If this is the best you have for us, it isn’t enough,’" said Dorado. "We spent weeks, months and years presenting something that wasn’t stereotypical, that wasn’t generic. I had six years there total, and by the third year, I saw my glass ceiling - and I was so determined to break it."

It would be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for Lince Dorado in the coming days. Dorado's fans are quite excited for him now that he's back in the ring and are hoping to see him on TV as well.

