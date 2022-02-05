"I saw my glass ceiling" - Lince Dorado reveals why he decided to leave WWE

Former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado has opened up about what led to his departure from Vince McMahon's company.

The former Lucha House Party member was let go by the promotion on 4th November last year and his teammate Gran Metalik. He signed with the company in 2016 after competing in the Cruiserweight Classic.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Lince Dorado stated that he chose to leave the company due to creative reasons.

“Before I asked for my release, I remember telling the [WWE] office, ‘If this is the best you have for us, it isn’t enough,’" said Dorado. “We spent weeks, months and years presenting something that wasn’t stereotypical, that wasn’t generic. I had six years there total, and by the third year, I saw my glass ceiling—and I was so determined to break it."

The former 24/7 Champion added that the higher-ups saw him as nothing more than just a luchador.

“They understood I was a luchador, but they didn’t understand the story or the motive or the creative thought that went into being a luchador. All they saw was, ‘This is just a guy in a mask that does incredible things.’ One of the things we told Vince McMahon was that wrestling, for us, was the easy part.

Lince Dorado says he wanted to be represented as a WWE Superstar

Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik and former US Champion Kalisto were the three members of Lucha House Party. They were known for their high flying style in WWE.

Dorado mentioned that he didn't want to just be represented as a Spanish star and wanted to be seen as a Superstar.

"We wanted to be superstars," said Dorado. "And I didn’t want to be WWE’s Spanish star. I wanted to be represented as a WWE star who happened to have Latino culture and background. But they saw me only as a high-flyer. I knew I could be so much more, and that’s what I am working to become.”

Also Read Article Continues below

He is currently with the Masked Republic, a website and media company that specializes in Lucha libre merchandise.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Alan John