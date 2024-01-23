"There was no real plans" for popular WWE faction, according to former champion

WWE has been hitting a home run with RAW, SmackDown, and NXT every week. While all three brands have been doing well over the years, fans have seen a popular brand end in February 2022.

205 Live replaced WWE Superstars in November 2016 and highlighted the Stamford-based company’s cruiserweight division. Many superstars became a part of the brand and looked to go big with the Cruiserweight Championship on the line.

While talking to the Developmentally Speaking podcast, former 24/7 Champion Lince Dorado opened up about working on the brand. He noted that there was no real plan for 205 Live, and everything just happened on a week-to-week basis.

"They had a plan to have a show and that was it, everything kind of seemed to be week-to-week when it came to ideas and stuff," Lince Dorado said.

Dorado was one of the top stars on the show, but he never won the Cruiserweight Championship. Instead, he moved to the main roster alongside Gran Metalik and Kalisto. The three men pitched the idea to create the Lucha House Party faction, which was later hijacked by the Stamford-based company.

"At the end of the day, that's what you are, you're a content creator, businessman, and then a professional wrestler at the WWE," Lince Dorado said. "I just tried to be the best that I could do. But yeah, there was no real plans until I had suggested all of us together, but then it turned into their idea rather than our idea. But it was an idea, it was better than nothing." [H/T WrestlingInc]

The former 24/7 Champion departed from WWE in late 2021 after a five-year tenure. Lince is regarded as one of the best cruiserweight competitors in the industry.

A fellow former WWE Superstar brought Lince Dorado to the company

Lince Dorado talked about working alongside former WWE Superstar Cesaro, now known as Claudio Castagnoli, in Chikara before signing with the Stamford-based promotion. While speaking in the same interview with the Developmentally Speaking podcast, Dorado noted that Castagnoli played an important role in his signing to the Stamford-based promotion.

Lince stated that Castagnoli pitched the idea of signing him based on his skills and talent. It led to William Regal calling him on behalf of the Stamford-based company.

"Claudio [Castagnoli]... actually had mentioned my name," Lince Dorado said. "Like, 'Hey, you should use this guy, he's pretty local and he's good. He understands the style and he works all the styles, basically.'... [William] Regal ended up calling me."

It is great to see how wrestlers vouch for each other in the ring and help each other get better opportunities. Claudio Castagnoli is currently on a roll in AEW and Ring of Honor.

