Former WWE Superstar returns to the company in a new role

A former WWE Superstar recently returned to the Stamford-based company in a new role.

The name in question is Lince Dorado. The 36-year-old initially signed with WWE in July 2016. He made his debut on the main roster during the September 26, 2016 edition of RAW. The former 24/7 Champion gained popularity after joining hands with fellow superstars Calisto and Gran Metalik and forming the faction Lucha House Party in 2018. Dorado and Metalik were, however, released from their contracts in November 2021.

Lince Dorado recently took to his Twitter account to inform his followers about his return to the company. The high flyer also shed light on his new role in WWE. In a series of two tweets, Dorado revealed that he is currently working as a guest coach at the Performance Center:

"Day 2 coaching at the PC. #NXT taping tonight! See you there. Just guest coaching again jaja still freelancing," Lince Dorado wrote.

Dorado has appeared in multiple promotions since his original departure. In 2023 alone, he has worked for AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, MLW, and many more companies across the globe.

Lince Dorado opens up on his experience after signing with WWE

During an interview with Renee Paquette on The Sessions, Dorado made several revelations about his stint in the Stamford-based company.

The former Luch House Party member claimed that he was one of the many indie wrestlers who did not change their mindset after signing with the company. He revealed that since he did not change his lifestyle after joining WWE, he had an easy transition back onto the independent scene.

“I still felt when I left the same way I felt going into WWE, like I was from the indies. You know, my mindset, I didn’t live extravagantly or anything. I got my bare minimum and started paying that off right away. But a lot of the guys, we still had that mindset, like we were still on the Indies. I think that’s why once they got let go, it was an easy transition back. I tried to have this conversation with somebody else. I said it wasn’t like they were bad wrestlers. Some of them were just bad businessmen, like they were just stuck being the wrestler rather than the businessman,” Lince Dorado said.

What are your thoughts regarding Lince Dorado and his new role in the company?