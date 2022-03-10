"I'm from New Jersey, born and raised in America" – WWE didn't know Lince Dorado could speak English

Former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado recently spoke out about his time in the company until his release in November 2021.

Dorado signed with WWE in 2016, competing in the cruiserweight division and forming the stable, The Lucha House Party, along with fellow luchadors Gran Metalik & Kalisto.

In a recent interview with Renee Paquette on her podcast The Sessions, Dorado spoke of his disconnect with WWE's higher-ups as some staff members didn't know he could speak fluent English:

“Day one, I remember we debuted in Memphis. The next week, we were going to Canada and somebody, and I’m not going to say who it was, but he was like, ‘Hey, brother, you got your green card?’ I’m like, ‘I’m from New Jersey, born and raised in America. I’m just Puerto Rican in America.’ It was a bad disconnect.” (H/T Wrestling News.Co)

Since his WWE release, Lince Dorado has performed for various independent promotions such as PWX Wrestling and Prestige Wrestling.

Lince Dorado on transitioning to the WWE style

Continuing his conversation with Renee Paquette, the former WWE Superstar claimed he and many other indy wrestlers who made it to WWE continued the mindset that they were poor performers struggling to make a living:

“I still felt when I left the same way I felt going into WWE, like I was from the indies. You know, my mindset, I didn’t live extravagantly or anything. I got my bare minimum and started paying that off right away. But a lot of the guys, we still had that mindset, like we were still on the Indies. I think that’s why once they got let go, it was an easy transition back. I tried to have this conversation with somebody else. I said it wasn’t like they were bad wrestlers. Some of them were just bad businessmen, like they were just stuck being the wrestler rather than the businessman.” (H/T Wrestling News.Co)

Much like his career before WWE, Lince Dorado is thriving as a top independent wrestler.

Edited by Abhinav Singh