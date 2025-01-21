WWE made an unnecessary creative blunder with Penta during only his 2nd RAW match, notes veteran (Exclusive)

WWE is well and truly backing the Penta era. The former AEW star picked up another win on RAW this week. However, Vince Russo pointed out a mistake in how the armbreaker (aka The Sacrifice) was presented.

Penta's debut on the last episode was presented as a big deal as the 39-year-old defeated Chad Gable in a high-octane match. The masked superstar has made a career out of breaking his opponents' arms in kayfabe, and he seemingly did the same by delivering his trademark grounded hammerlock & inverted armbreaker to Gable after their match.

Penta faced Pete Dunne on the latest show, and commentators ensured that they put over the armbreaker as a destructive move. The issue, however, is that Chad Gable didn't bother selling the move he took, according to Vince Russo.

The former WWE writer pointed out the creative mistake from the WWE on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, noting that the company missed a trick by not having Gable show the effects of the armbreaker.

Russo explained:

"Bro, we get to the Penta match and he is doing the same moves on Chicken Legs Dunne with the armbreaker and they are putting over this armbreaker, dislocated his shoulder, this and that, bro, we just saw Chad Gable and he was absolutely fine (laughs). Like, you can't put over, 'Oh, he is going to break his arm, dislocate his shoulder,' and the guy he did it to the week before is absolutely fine. So bad!" [22:50 onwards]

Vince Russo stated that Chad Gable just needed to wear a sling for a few weeks, and the hype around Penta's signature move would have made much more sense.

Despite the evident booking inconsistencies, the Mexican wrestler has started a new chapter in his career on a winning note, and it might only get better as we approach Royal Rumble.

