Adam Pearce must reveal 4-time WWE champion as Damian Priest's challenger at King and Queen of The Ring on RAW

With the WWE Premium Live Event, King and Queen of The Ring, looming just two weeks away, the World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest is yet to have a challenger confirmed for the grand event.

After an impressive victory over Jey Uso at Backlash: France, Damian Priest now seeks a fresh challenge in his championship reign. With Nick Aldis selecting Logan Paul as Cody Rhodes' next challenger over on SmackDown, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce is tasked with finding a worthy opponent for Priest.

Pearce may have a compelling option in the form of Braun Strowman, the Monster among Monsters. Strowman, who made a return from injury just two weeks ago, intervened to rescue Jey Uso from a brutal assault by The Judgment Day. This could potentially position him as a top contender for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE King and Queen of The Ring in Saudi Arabia.

Braun Strowman shares life-changing moment in WWE

Braun Strowman was signed by WWE back in 2013, but it wasn't until 2015 that he truly caught the spotlight with his main roster debut as a member of The Wyatt Family.

In an interview, Braun Strowman reflected on how joining the Wyatt Family changed his life. He shared how, from experiencing childhood bullying, he transitioned to being taken under the wings of the three formidable members of the Wyatt Family - Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan. Strowman expressed immense gratitude for the opportunity they provided him to learn the ins and outs of the professional wrestling business.

"It changed my entire life. I was this kid that, you know, was told he was never going to make it, never going to be anything, [a] bullied, fat kid growing up, and having a group of guys, three talented, unbelievable human beings taking me under their wing and show me the ways through this crazy business, words can't really explain how grateful I am for that. Because I'm not where I am in life without those guys," Strowman said.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Braun Strowman moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback