Former Wyatt Family member opens up about life-changing WWE beginnings

WWE programming has featured several cryptic messages over the last few months, rumored to be associated with Uncle Howdy. Amid the speculation, Braun Strowman, a former member of The Wyatt Family, recently explained how joining the faction changed his life.

The 40-year-old made his main roster debut on an episode of Monday Night RAW in August 2015. He attacked Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) as he joined forces with Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan to become a member of The Wyatt Family.

During a recent conversation with Chris Van Vliet, The Monster Among Men claimed that joining The Wyatt Family changed his life. The former WWE Universal Champion recalled the hardships he faced while growing up and said he was grateful for the guidance he received in his wrestling journey.

Strowman further claimed he would not be where he was in life without the contributions of his former stablemates.

"It changed my entire life. I was this kid that, you know, was told he was never going to make it, ever going to be anything, [a] bullied, fat kid growing up, and having a group of guys, three talented, unbelievable human beings taking me under their wing and show me the ways through this crazy business, words can't really explain how grateful I am for that. Because I'm not where I am in life without those guys," he said.

Braun Strowman made his return from injury on WWE RAW

Braun Strowman last competed in a wrestling match over a year ago. On the May 1, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW, he teamed up with Ricochet to beat The Alpha Academy.

Strowman was forced out of action due to a neck injury and had to undergo a level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae the following month. He appeared on WWE television later the same year on the Bray Wyatt tribute episode of SmackDown alongside Erick Rowan as the wrestling promotion mourned the passing of the late superstar.

Expand Tweet

The former Money in the Bank winner got drafted to the red brand on Night Two of the 2024 WWE Draft. On last week's edition of RAW, Strowman made his much-awaited return to save Jey Uso from Logan Paul and The Judgment Day's Finn Balor & JD McDonagh. After taking the heels out, he had a staredown with Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

What are your thoughts on Braun Strowman's recent return? Hit the discuss button and sound off.