Former Universal Champion returns to RAW after 1 year to save Jey Uso from Logan Paul's attack

Jey Uso found himself on the receiving end of a beatdown from United States Champion Logan Paul and The Judgment Day's Finn Balor & JD McDonagh. Jey was saved by returning former Universal Champion Braun Strowman.

This week on RAW, Logan Paul and IShowSpeed announced the second round of WWE Drafts - where there were unsurprisingly zero brand changes. After that, he was confronted by Jey Uso, whom he began trash-talking. Finn Balor and JD McDonagh made their way out too.

After using Patrick Mahomes' Superbowl rings and accidentally hitting JD McDonagh, he struck Jey Uso. It was former Universal Champion Braun Strowman who returned after almost exactly one year to save "Main Event" Jey.

He was dominant in taking everybody out and even had a momentary confrontation with Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Strowman was drafted earlier to Monday Night RAW. He was out of action due to neck issues, for which he had surgery. Although he technically appeared on the August 25 episode of SmackDown following Bray Wyatt's passing, Strowman hasn't been on RAW since May 1, 2023.

It's going to be a big comeback for Strowman, who will likely be a World Heavyweight Title contender at some point in 2024.