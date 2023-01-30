Adam Pearce could play a key role in splitting Roman Reigns' WWE Championships

Roman Reigns already knows one of his WrestleMania challengers after Cody Rhodes was able to come out on top at the recent WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

That being said, there are rumors that Reigns could be forced to pull double duty over both nights at WrestleMania and defend his Championships individually.

There's an interesting loophole that Adam Pearce could use to make this a reality since the Royal Rumble victor has only ever been guaranteed one Championship match.

If Pearce informs Rhodes that he can only challenge for one Championship then that opens up night one of WrestleMania for the winner of the Elimination Chamber match next month.

After all, Reigns only won both Championships at WrestleMania last year, meaning that last year's winner, Brock Lesnar, only challenged for one. This is the first Royal Rumble since he has been a dual Champion and would allow him to lose one of his Championships without looking weak.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline could now be a thing of the past

The Bloodline could look to paper over the cracks in the coming weeks as Sami Zayn is no longer a member and Jey Uso has declared that he has left the group as well.

Nia Jax could be added to the group or even Naomi if Jimmy is able to reach out to his wife since it's unclear what the future holds for the stable that has dominated WWE for several years.

Reigns made it clear to Solo Sikoa after the match at the Royal Rumble that they are now at war, meaning that he may be the only family member who remains loyal to the Tribal Chief.

The Undisputed Tag Team Championships hang in the balance as The Usos wait to find out who they will defend against on SmackDown, but they could also be split ahead of WrestleMania so that the RAW Championships can be moved back over to the show and The Bloodline are not controlling both brands anymore.

It will be a huge change for Roman Reigns, who has been a few steps ahead of the game for three years, but now it could all start to crumble for the Tribal Chief.

