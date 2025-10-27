Adam Pearce to punish Dominik Mysterio after he does one thing on WWE RAW this week? Possibility explored

In his weekly preview video of WWE Monday Night RAW on X, General Manager Adam Pearce announced an Intercontinental Championship number one contender's match between Penta and Rusev. The two former AEW stars will battle for another shot at Dominik Mysterio's title, but the match might not be a straightforward affair. Over the last two weeks on RAW, Mysterio has retained his title against both Penta and Rusev, albeit having to find innovative ways to gain the upper hand. Tonight, Dirty Dom might interfere in the number one contender's match and attack both competitors to avoid having to face either of them again.However, a furious Adam Pearce could storm out to the ring and inform Mysterio that because of his actions, he will have to defend the Intercontinental Title in a Triple Threat match at Saturday Night's Main Event as punishment. Considering Mysterio's on-screen persona, such a scenario is entirely possible, but remains speculation at the time of this writing. WWE Superstar calls Dominik Mysterio a &quot;fake friend&quot;Apart from The Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio doesn't seem to have a lot of friends in WWE. RAW Superstar Penta is among those not fond of the Intercontinental Champion, and recently made his feelings clear about Dirty Dom on the Battleground podcast. &quot;I have two goals. The first one is the most important, is the Intercontinental Champion against stupido Dominik Mysterio...He is a fake luchador. He is a fake son. He is a fake friend. He is, basically, a fake man,&quot; he said.The Man With Zero Fear is one of the most beloved stars on the Monday Night RAW roster, and fans have been pushing for him to win the Intercontinental Championship. It remains to be seen whether he can overcome Rusev tonight for another shot at the title against Dirty Dom in the near future.