Dominik Mysterio accused of being a fake friend by WWE star

Dominik Mysterio has been accused of being a fake friend by a WWE star. Dirty Dom has been scaling new heights in his career, adding the AAA Mega Championship to his Intercontinental Title at Worlds Collide last month.

While he looks to hold the Titles for a long time, one of his rivals is eager to take the Intercontinental Championship from him.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, RAW superstar Penta opened up about his goals in WWE. He mentioned that his first goal is to take the Intercontinental Title from Dominik and said there is a reason why nobody likes him.

“I have two goals. The first one is the most important, is the Intercontinental Champion against stupido Dominik Mysterio...He is a fake luchador. He is a fake son. He is a fake friend. He is, basically, a fake man," he said.

Penta mentioned that his second goal is WrestleMania 42, saying that he will be in one of the best matches in the event's history.

You can watch the video below:

The luchador was involved in the Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 41 for the Intercontinental Championship that featured Dominik, Finn Balor, and Bron Breakker. Dirty Dom won the match after hitting a Frog Splash on fellow Judgment Day member, Balor, after he had hit a Coup de Grace on Breakker.

He then successfully defended the Title at Backlash against Penta after interference from El Grande Americano.

Big E says only Dominik Mysterio should use the Eddie spot

This week on RAW, Dominik Mysterio defended his Intercontinental Championship against Rusev.

During the match, Dom pulled out a page from the book of the late Eddie Guerrero. He tossed Rusev the title belt before falling to the mat and hoping that the referee would take action. However, the referee caught him pulling off this trick.

Speaking on RAW Recap, former WWE Champion Big E said that this spot should only be done by Dominik in WWE. He said he has the right to do it, and he has been "killing it."

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Battleground Podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author Sherjeel Malik Sherjeel Malik is a writer at Sportskeeda and covers pro wrestling.



